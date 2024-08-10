The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM Announces Arrests in Firearms Possession Case and Provides Update on Ongoing Criminal Investigations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday evening, August 9th, 2024, at approximately 20:55, officers of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM conducted an operation in the Madame Estate area in response to the recent surge in gun violence and the illegal possession of firearms. During this operation, KPSM officers stopped a vehicle with three male occupants. Upon inspection, three firearms were discovered within the vehicle, resulting in the immediate arrest of all three individuals. These (3) suspects, residents of the Dutch Quarter, are currently being detained at the Police station in Philipsburg, where they are being held pending further investigation.

The discovery and seizure of these firearms are part of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM’s ongoing efforts to combat gun violence and ensure the safety of our citizens.

In addition to these arrests, detectives from the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM are actively investigating the incident involving the destruction of a police vehicle on August 4th, 2024 and theft of personal belonging of several officers from out of the vehicle. This vehicle was completely destroyed in an act of arson, and the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is determined to bring those responsible to justice. Arrests are anticipated in the coming days as the investigation progresses.

The management of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM wishes to publicly commend the officers for their courage, professionalism, and dedication during these challenging times. The hard work and commitment demonstrated by the men and women of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM in recent months have been crucial in maintaining the safety and security of our country and its communities.

KPSM Press Release.

