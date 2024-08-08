The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Commends Dutch Quarter Community for Exemplary Response Following Recent Unrest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Following the unfortunate civil unrest that occurred in the Dutch Quarter district on Sunday, August 4th, 2024, the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) is pleased to report a significant improvement in the community atmosphere after constructive dialogue and actions taken by law enforcement in collaboration with community representatives.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45795-the-police-force-of-sint-maarten-kpsm-commends-dutch-quarter-community-for-exemplary-response-following-recent-unrest.html