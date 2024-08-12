The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Issues Comprehensive Safety Advisory in Anticipation of Imminent Tropical Storm. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) issues a critical safety advisory to all residents and visitors in light of a tropical storm forecasted to impact the island within 24 to 48 hours. The KPSM urges the community to exercise utmost caution and prioritize safety during this period of heightened risk.

Flood-Prone Areas and Road Closures

Due to the anticipated heavy precipitation accompanying the tropical storm, several areas in Sint Maarten have been identified as high-risk flood zones. The following locations will be under close surveillance by authorities:

• Cul-de-Sac Basin

• Philipsburg

• Rhine Road in Mullet Bay

• Beacon Hill Road

• Additional low-lying areas

For public safety: The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) strongly advises all residents and motorists to avoid these areas to the fullest extent possible during the storm's duration. Barricades will be strategically placed at critical junctures to restrict access to these hazardous zones. It is imperative that these barricades remain undisturbed, as they serve a vital role in safeguarding public welfare.

Comprehensive Safety Guidelines for the General Public: KPSM implores all individuals to remain indoors and refrain from road travel unless absolutely essential. The convergence of heavy rainfall, potential flooding, and the risk of falling debris, particularly in areas such as Brouwers Road and Point Blanche, presents significant dangers to those in transit during the storm.

In addition to avoiding flood-prone areas and respecting barricades, the KPSM provides the following expanded safety recommendations for the general public:

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45816-the-police-force-of-sint-maarten-kpsm-issues-comprehensive-safety-advisory-in-anticipation-of-imminent-tropical-storm.html