The Princess Walk in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) is proud to announce The Princess Walk, a significant event to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative is a collaboration between PJIAE N.V., The Elektralytes Foundation, and The Positive Foundation. Together, we’re stepping up to raise awareness and funds to support breast cancer prevention and care.

Event Details:

● Date: Friday, October 25th, 2024

● Time: Warm-up at 5:30 PM, led by fitness coach Learie

● Location: Meet in front of the PJIA Terminal Building

● Route: From the Airport to the Causeway Bridge and crossing over the bridge and return to the terminal. PJIA’s Rescue and Firefighting Team will accompany the group.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46236-the-princess-walk-in-honor-of-breast-cancer-awareness-month.html