‘The question for the future is whether we as a people will let go of bad attitudes’ | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— Today, on Sept. 14, 2023, Inter-Assure Insurances will celebrate its 30th anniversary. For CEO-owner Justus van der Lubbe, there is no doubt that his company stands out first and foremost because of its staff. For the insurance company, quality means much more than good know-how. At least as important is a good atmosphere within the office. 'All employees know what to do and how to do it, but also that they are particularly appreciated.' In terms of clientele, Inter-Assure also put quality first. An important guideline was and is not to go for volume, but for "the better client”. Especially young families with jobs who have built something together. Often these are solid relationships who like to secure their house, car or other belongings and are motivated to pay a premium for it. That this quality formula has paid off is evidenced by the steady growth over the past three decades.

