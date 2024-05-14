The Réserve Naturelle’s managing body (AGRNSM) is calling all vessel operators (captains/skippers) utilizing the Réserve Naturelle commercially or privately to answer an online survey to improve the mooring buoys field for 2024/2025. | SMN NEWS

As part of the ReCorEA project*, the non-governmental organization responsible for managing the Réserve Naturelle Nationale de Saint-Martin (the Association de Gestion de la Réserve Naturelle de Saint-Martin, or AGRNSM) is evaluating the uses, needs, and problems faced by the visitors, particularly concerning current use of mooring fields to improve them for 2024/2025. The survey ends on May 22, 2024.

