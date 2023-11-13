The Rotary Clubs of Sint Maarten Donate 156 Fans To Help Keep Schools Cool. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Rotary Clubs of Sint Maarten, along with various local and international donors collaborated to provide 156 standing fans to seven primary schools located on the Dutch side of the Sint Maarten. The project titled “Beat the Heat”, came about after the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset conducted an assessment at various schools to address the heat issue in the classrooms. All of the Dutch Side Sint Maarten Rotary Clubs participated in the project including the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle, The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise and the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten to distribute fans to unairconditioned classrooms.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44249-the-rotary-clubs-of-sint-maarten-donate-156-fans-to-help-keep-schools-cool.html