The Sint Maarten Police Force donates tablets to six secondary schools. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The KPSM Community Police Officers (CPOs) collaborated with various companies on the island to be able to collect several tablets that were donated to six secondary schools on the island.

The initiative was created in lieu of the new virtual direction learning has now taken due to the ongoing pandemic. The Sint Maarten Police Force understands the importance of all children being able to stay connected in order to receive adequate education and we also understand that not everyone is fortunate to be able to purchase the necessary equipment.

We would like to thank Brooks &Associates, Checkmate Security

