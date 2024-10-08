The Social Economic Council (SER) of Sint Maarten Presents 2023 Annual Report to Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—  On Monday, October 7, 2024, the Social Economic Council (SER) of Sint Maarten officially handed over its 2023 Annual Report to the Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, during a meeting at the Government Administration Building. SER Chairman Harlec Doran and SER Secretary General Gerard Richardson were present at the event, highlighting the importance of SER’s advisory role in guiding the nation's policy development.

