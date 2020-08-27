The UWI Open Campus and CCRIF SPC Successfully Deliver Disaster Risk Financing Train-the-Trainer Workshop. | SMN News

Continuing and Professional Education Centre:— The UWI Open Campus and CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) successfully delivered a train-the-trainer workshop on a new course to be offered at the University, “Disaster Risk Financing for the Sustainable Development of Small Island Developing States (SIDS)”.

Eighteen lecturers from four of the five UWI campuses across the region with expertise in disaster risk management, finance, education, insurance and other related fields participated in this five-day training workshop conducted over five weeks, which totalled 25 hours of instruction. Each participant will be awarded a UWI Open Campus Certificate of

