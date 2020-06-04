The Windward Islands Banks donates NAF 110,000.00 to the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten to assist with its food program. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On June 4th, 2020 The Windward Islands Bank Ltd. (WIB), made a donation of NAF 110,000.00 to the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten to support them in their mission to provide food to the needy within our communities.

The Rotary plans to provide food baskets, clean water & essential items to those in need and to support various school meals programs when schools restart.

WIB is very much aware of the devastating impact of COVID-19 to our economy and realizes that help from Corporate Sint Maarten is needed to mitigate the effects. “In the upcoming months,

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34887-the-windward-islands-banks-donates-naf-110-000-00-to-the-rotary-club-of-sint-maarten-to-assist-with-its-food-program.html