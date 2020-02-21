The World Bank paper at the centre of a controversy. | SMN News

Newsletter info ( https://www.ft.com/content/ad264511-9603-4651-9b73-cc5ef469dfe3)

The financial institution responsible for development aid to the poorest countries has tried to censor an internal publication with thunderous conclusions.

“Misappropriation of foreign aid by elites. Proof of offshore bank accounts”, the publication questions the effectiveness of the World Bank’s action. Development aid payments from the international financial institution fuel part of the corruption of poor countries. For the benefit of Western financial centers – and therefore for the benefit of richer countries.

The World Bank tried to censor the study

The “Elite Capture of Foreign Aid” study in question successfully passed an

