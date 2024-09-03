Theoretical Driving Examinations Resume. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) is pleased to announce that all theoretical driving examinations have now resumed.

Following the resolution of the recent internet connectivity issues, the examination system has been fully restored and is now operational.

Individuals who were placed on the priority list will be contacted directly to reschedule their examinations at the earliest available date.

Additionally, those whose exam cards were extended during the suspension period are encouraged to book their exams as soon as possible.

IETA is also making special arrangements to accommodate individuals with urgent travel plans, ensuring they can complete their examinations in a timely manner.

IETA appreciates the public's patience and understanding during this period of inconvenience.

For any further inquiries or to reschedule your examination, please contact the bureau via phone or WhatsApp at +1 721 559-7674 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

