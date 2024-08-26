Theoretical Driving Examinations Suspended Until Further Notice. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) announces that all theoretical driving examinations are suspended until further notice due to ongoing issues with the internet connection. Resolving this matter is a top priority, and efforts are actively underway working in collaboration with the dept of ICT to restore normal service. Unfortunately, we cannot give an exact timeframe when the system will be up & running, as we are dependent upon others to resolve this matter.

A priority list has been established, and individuals on this list will be contacted immediately once the situation is resolved. Additionally, those whose exam cards are nearing expiration will receive an extension to ensure their validity. We are also working diligently to accommodate individuals who are scheduled to travel within the next two weeks.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this suspension may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work towards a solution. For further information regarding driving examinations, please contact the bureau via phone or WhatsApp at +1 721 559-7674 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

