Theoretical driving exams suspended until September 21. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Inspectorate of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT), hereby announces that due to circumstances beyond its control theoretical driving exams are suspended until September 21, 2020.

This administering of practical driving exams will continue as normal.

Those candidates impacted by this will be contacted by the department and the former apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

