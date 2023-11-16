Time Change Update- Emergency Road Closure: Point Blanche Hillside Boulders Removal Operation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI (Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure) is hereby announcing an emergency road closure for the removal of hazardous boulders on the hillside at the Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, Point Blanche, directly across the A. C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44273-time-change-update-emergency-road-closure-point-blanche-hillside-boulders-removal-operation.html