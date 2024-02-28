Tourism Stay-Over and Cruise arrivals Increased in 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Stay-over tourism refers to the act of traveling to a different location and spending at least one night there. Since the pandemic, there has been a boost in travel because of the pent-up demand to travel post-COVID restrictions. The tourism industry of St. Maarten saw an annual increase in stay-over tourism of 6% in 2023 when compared to 2022 and 59% compared to 2021. Whereas cruise tourism arrivals witnessed an increase of 56% in 2023 in comparison to 2022, and an increase of 467% when compared to 2021.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44733-tourism-stay-over-and-cruise-arrivals-increased-in-2023.html