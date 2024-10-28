Traffic Advisory and Safety Guidelines for Sint Maarten Day Celebrations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Police Force of Sint Maarten wishes to inform the general public of traffic arrangements, safety guidelines, and road closures for the Sint Maarten Day celebrations scheduled for Sunday, November 10th, 2024.

The festivities will begin at 12:00 AM with the Jouvert Jump Up, starting from the Festival Village on Soualiga Road. The procession will follow this route:

• Soualiga Road

• Arch Road

• A.Th. Illidge Road

• Bush Road

• L.B. Scott Road

• Jose Lake Ball Park

The Jouvert Jump Up is expected to reach its final destination at the Jose Lake Ball Park by approximately 4:00 AM.

