Traffic Alert: Drive with Caution. Hazardous road conditions possible due to forecasted Heavy Rainfall – Heavy Rainfall Advisory. | SMN News

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Motorists are advised to drive with caution due to potentially hazardous road conditions throughout the country expected from a passing tropical wave, Fire Department Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson said on Satruday.

The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for the country from July 11 to Sunday morning July 12.

MDS forecast the possibility of some moderate to heavy isolated thunderstorms at times accompanied by gusty winds. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

As a precautionary measure,

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35153-traffic-alert-drive-with-caution-hazardous-road-conditions-possible-due-to-forecasted-heavy-rainfall-heavy-rainfall-advisory.html