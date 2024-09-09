Traffic Control Actions in Philipsburg: Over 100 Fines Issued. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten has intensified traffic control measures in the Philipsburg area as part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and order. During the week of September 2 to September 8, 2024, officers conducted several traffic enforcement actions that resulted in the issuance of 105 fines to drivers for various violations.

The majority of these fines were issued to drivers who parked illegally on Codville Webster Street, as well as on the sidewalks, creating hazards for pedestrians and other road users. Additionally, fines were issued for other traffic infractions, including failure to wear seatbelts.

Officers have again observed drivers utilizing the square in front of the Courthouse for parking despite the clear signage at the entrance explicitly prohibiting such activities. The police would like to remind the public that parking or stopping on the square is not allowed, and further enforcement actions will be taken against those who violate these regulations.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors. We urge everyone to adhere to traffic rules and respect designated parking areas to avoid fines and contribute to the smooth flow of traffic in Philipsburg.

