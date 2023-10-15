Traffic Department of KPSM Investigating Flipped Car Incident in The Mullet-Bay Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— At approximately 08:00 AM today, the Police Central Dispatch received several calls reporting a car that had flipped over on the Mullet Bay road after colliding with a large boulder on the roadside. Officers dispatched to the scene discovered a Kia vehicle overturned in the bushes at Mullet Bay. Upon further inspection, there was no one inside the vehicle. Despite an extensive area search, the victim(s) could not be located.

