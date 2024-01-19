Traffic Department of Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Caution. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Traffic Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is urging the community to exercise caution and attentiveness while driving, especially during the ongoing busy season.

Officers have observed that certain accidents are occurring due to drivers being distracted or encountering mechanical faults with their vehicles. The Traffic Department emphasizes the importance of responsible driving to ensure the safety of all road users.

