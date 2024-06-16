Tragic Incident Involving One-Month-Old Infant Under Investigation. | SMN NEWS

At approximately 5:00 PM on Sunday, June 16, 2024, detectives from KPSM were alerted by the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) regarding a critically ill infant brought to the hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical personnel to resuscitate the child, she sadly succumbed to her condition.

Detective personnel were dispatched to the SMMC to initiate an inquiry. Following initial discussions with the parents/ guardians, it became evident that the circumstances surrounding the infant’s untimely death were not immediately clear.

Subsequently, the detectives informed the Prosecutor’s Office of the situation. A decision was made to conduct an on-site investigation at the location where the incident is believed to have occurred. The KPSM is currently conducting a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to this tragic event.

The Sint Maarten Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones of the infant.

Detectives assigned to this case urge anyone with knowledge or information concerning this incident to contact KPSM’s Major Crimes team at +1 721 542 2222, ext.

208, 223, or 214. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling the anonymous tip line at 9300.

KPSM Press Release.