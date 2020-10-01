Travel between St. Martin, Guadeloupe and Martinique suspended as of Thursday, 1 October. | SMN News

MARIGOT:— Travel between Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint-Martin are temporarily suspended unless it is justified on an overriding reason of a personal or family nature, an emergency health reason, or a reason professional cannot be deferred. These new conditions do not apply to passengers in transit to and from Paris.

The Defense and National Security Council of September 23, 2020, classified Guadeloupe in an alert zone maximum while the territories of Martinique and Saint-Martin have been categorized as alert zones.

To protect each of these territories from imported cases of COVID-19 and reduce the flow of travelers, Prefete of Guadeloupe and Martinique

