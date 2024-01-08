PHILIPSBURG:— The General Audit Chamber has just presented its report titled "Auditing Public Travel and Parlatino Membership" to Parliament. This audit evaluates the efficiency, effectiveness, and compliance of travel-related activities to ensure that public funds are used in a responsible and transparent manner. Although travel can be a necessary component of government functioning, it is equally important for Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers, and the civil service to adhere to established rules and regulations governing travel expenses. They can demonstrate responsible use of public funds and ensure transparency and fairness.

