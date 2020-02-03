Traveller with falsified documents arrested at PJIA. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Sunday the 2nd of February 2020 a male passenger with the initials T.P.C. traveled from Antiqua to Sint Maarten with a falsified passport, which was detected by the Immigration officers as he tried to go through immigration screening. After verifying that the documents were indeed falsified, T.P.C was arrested by the Alpha Team at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

The suspect was transported to the Police headquarters in Philipsburg where he is being held pending further investigation.

KPSM Press Release.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33826-traveller-with-falsified-documents-arrested-at-pjia.html