Tripartite and Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) to be hosted in the Hague, Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— From June 7-10, 2024, delegations from the Parliaments of the Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten will be meeting in The Hague for the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO).

The four parliamentary delegations will be discussing several topics that include discussions and presentations on:

Poverty reduction; the good and bad that students face in the Netherlands and upon return; crime, corruption, undermining, safety, interrelationship between the underworld and the upper world and cooperation within the Kingdom aimed at combating it; the democratic deficit; availability and access to EU funds for the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom; and a presentation on the to be established National Slavery Museum. The IPKO program will also include a work visit to Amsterdam North.

The Interparliamentary Consultations will conclude on Monday, June 10, 2024, with the signing of the agreement list and a joint press conference of the four delegations.

One day prior to the start of the Interparliamentary Consultations (IPKO) on June 6, 2024, the delegations of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten will meet in a Tripartite Consultation. During this meeting, the delegations will discuss specific issues affecting these countries, such as healthcare, education and climate change, and preparations will be made for the upcoming IPKO.

