Tropical Depression #2 formed South East of St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

SPECIAL FEATURE:

1. Tropical Depression 2, formed from Invest 95L, is located 1550 miles southeast of St. Maarten. It is forecast to move westward and cross the Windward Islands late Sunday into Monday. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm tonight or early Saturday and then a hurricane in the next few days. However, it is predicted to pass about 300 miles southwest of St. Maarten and does not pose a direct threat.

2. Another tropical wave, located in the eastern Atlantic, has a high chance (70%) of formation within the next 7 days. Some slow development of this system is possible early next week while it moves generally westward.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45525-tropical-depression-2-formed-south-east-of-st-maarten.html