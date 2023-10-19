Tropical Storm Conditions are Possible within 48 Hours. Residents, Building Sites, Wholesaler Depots Requested to take Precautions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— (DCOMM) – Tropical Storm Tammy at 5:00 PM was located 525 miles southeast of Sint Maarten, according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS). Sint Maarten remains at this time under a Tropical Storm Watch, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

On its current forecast track, Tammy’s closest point is expected to be approximately 40 miles northeast of Sint Maarten on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds at this time are near 60 miles per hour with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected, and Tammy is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands.

Residents and the business community are being called upon to take all necessary measures on Friday to be prepared for the passing of Tropical Storm Tammy on Friday night and into Saturday by reviewing their disaster supply kit and to make sure their property is storm/hurricane ready.

The various government ministries have been making the necessary preparations for the passing of Tammy.

Boat owners/mariners are advised to implement their storm/hurricane season action plans in order to safeguard their vessels.

Residents and businesses along the country’s coastal areas or flood-prone environs should take action to protect property as such properties could be inundated by possible storm surges.

Coastal areas of Sint Maarten are mostly found on the south side of the island, and these are: Beacon Hill, the vicinity of the Princess Juliana International Airport Road connection to Beacon Hill, Simpson Bay beach, Pelican, Philipsburg, the Great Bay beach (along the boardwalk), Point Blanche, Oyster Pond/Dawn Beach, and Guana Bay.

The building sector should implement its storm-ready plans. Construction activities, trenching, and excavation works are taking place throughout the country, and at building and construction sites, materials and debris lying around could pose a threat in the event of a storm/hurricane. Contractors and builders are requested to make sites storm/hurricane-ready.

Food wholesalers and warehouse depots are requested to implement their storm-ready plans for their establishment by

securing their properties.

Tammy could produce three to six inches of rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, and could produce flash flooding and rock falls. A flood advisory/warning will be issued if necessary.

Residents and the business community are advised to continue to pay keen attention to weather reports from MDS.

Additional information will be forthcoming from the Government of Sint Maarten as the storm approaches the Leeward Islands.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during, and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

