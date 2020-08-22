Tropical Storm Laura: Tropical Storm Warning Discontinued. Continue to be vigilant. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— As of 11.00am Saturday morning, the Tropical Storm Warning related to Laura was discontinued, according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

Even though Tropical Storm Laura is moving away from Sint Maarten; it is still expected to cause moderate to heavy rainfall which may be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms this afternoon. Sea conditions are expected to gradually subside as the day progresses.

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Egbert Doran would like to thank the public and the business community for making the necessary preparations related to the passing of Tropical Storm

