Tune in to Live Parliamentary Election Night Coverage starting from 9:00 pm on Thursday | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Thursday night, January 11th, the Department of Communication (DCOMM), starting at 9:00 pm until, the community can tune into DCOMM mediums for an ‘election night discussion’ by former Lt. Governor of Sint Maarten Dennis Richardson, Drs. Linda Richardson, a community leader who has had careers in linguistics, education, and politics, and Chris Johnson, Head of the Dutch Representation Office in Philipsburg (VNP), and former Commissioner and Island Council member of Saba.

The trio will have a discussion as the results of the parliamentary election start to come in from the different polling stations throughout the night.

They will be supported by evening hosts Ronny Busby and Makhicia Brooks.

The public can follow the results via DCOMM mediums as well as via other media partners.

Tune in to SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM

The hourly Daytime and Evening results can be seen here: www.sintmaartengov.org/election

The Live Broadcast here:

www.facebook.com/sxmgov

YouTube: Government of Sint Maarten

www.sintmaartengov.org to the bottom of the Media Page by "livestream"

DCOMM will be collaborating with the House of Parliament where live broadcasts will take place from the Parliament building Thursday evening after polling stations close at 8:00 pm.

The results of each voting station will be announced as they come in.

DCOMM will keep the public informed at all times during the Parliamentary Elections Broadcast 2024.

