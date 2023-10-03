Two Arrests Made in Ongoing Investigation into Drug Smuggling Operation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In an ongoing effort to combat the illegal smuggling of illicit drugs into Sint Maarten, personnel of the Alpha Team executed two arrests on September 25, 2023. The individuals in custody at the time, identified as M.R.D. (38) and A.R.B. (54), were apprehended and taken into custody as part of this ongoing operation.

