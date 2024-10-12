Two died in motorcycle crash, police are investigating. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Two persons, a male and a female, lost their lives early Saturday morning when they crashed into a GEBE meter house on AT Illidge Road. The accident took place around 5 am Saturday, police have said.

According to a press statement from KPSM, the police arrived on the scene just around 5 am when they received several phone calls, upon reaching the scene which was in the vicinity of a large and well-known Supermarket police found the two lifeless victims lying beside the road a and motorcycle was also next to the bodies.

