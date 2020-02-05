Two From Sint Maarten Qualify To Compete In World’s Fastest Pizza Maker Competition. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—Two Domino’s team members have qualified to compete for the World’s Fastest Pizza Maker Competition to be held in Mexico City, Mexico this week. Andrina Ollivierre and Shereese Andrew both achieved judged qualifying times in a local competition that placed them as amongst the fastest pizza makers in the world. Competitors must make three perfect large pizzas starting with unformed dough balls, then applying pizza sauce, cheese and then; a pepperoni topped pizza, a mushroom pizza, and a cheese pizza in the fastest time possible. Penalty time is added back on for over or under-portioning of ingredients and no

