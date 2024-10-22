Two Fun New Nature Books Launch With Free Giveaway This Saturday. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter, St. Martin:— The Les Fruits de Mer association invites the public to celebrate the double launch of Incredibilia! 2 and the companion Incredibilia! 2 Activity Book. These two new books are the latest in the association’s popular Incredibilia! series about St. Martin nature. The free launch event will be held this Saturday, October 26 from 9am to noon at Amuseum Naturalis. There will be a coloring station and an art activity where kids and adults can enjoy decorating bags with some of the local wildlife featured in the books. Free copies of both books will be given away at the event.

