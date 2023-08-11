Two New State-of-the Art Firetrucks Enhance Safety At Princess Juliana International Airport. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) is proud to announce the arrival of two cutting-edge firetrucks, significantly bolstering the airport's firefighting capabilities and further enhancing the safety and security of its passengers and operations. The acquisition of these state-of-the-art firetrucks represents a significant milestone in the continuous efforts of SXM Airport to maintain the highest standards of safety and emergency response preparedness. Equipped with the latest firefighting technology and advanced features, these vehicles will play an essential role in safeguarding the airport and its visitors against potential fire-related hazards.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43559-two-new-state-of-the-art-firetrucks-enhance-safety-at-princess-juliana-international-airport.html