Two self made weapons confiscated from inmates. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Following an altercation that took place at the Point Blanche prison on Saturday 1st of February, the Sint Maarten Police Force was immediately called in by the prison guards to conduct a full investigation into what took place leading up to the incident.

The altercation involved three (3) inmates with initials F.G., J.M.G and B.F. according to the reports received by the prison guards. Inmate J.M.G sustained minor cuts; while inmate F.G was in need of medical attention at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) from the wounds he received. Both inmates’ injuries were said to have

