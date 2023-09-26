Two Suspects Apprehended in Connection with Spate of Armed Robberies on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Special Unit Robberies of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has been investigating a series of armed robberies that have plagued the Sint Maarten community over the past few months. These investigations have culminated in the arrest of two individuals suspected of orchestrating and participating in these criminal activities.

