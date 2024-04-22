Tzu Chi assists fire victims with cash relief, food packages. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation has aided two households that lost their possessions in a fire that gutted their homes in the Dutch Quarter on Sunday, March 23.

The foundation provided emergency cash relief of US $400 to each family as well as provided them with food packages containing essential supplies. The two households will receive the food packages monthly until their situation improves. The donation was made on Wednesday, April 16, at the Tzu Chi Center on LB Scott Road.

Three households lost all of their possessions in the fateful March 23 fire. On April 5, Tzu Chi volunteers visited the fire site and met with those affected by the fire to conduct an assessment. The assessment showed that a senior lost everything and became homeless. Fortunately, he was accepted as a resident in the St. Martin’s Home.

Paul Phillips, a middle-aged resident who lived alone, lost everything in the fire. Phillips is temporarily staying with a sibling.

Resident Carolina Acosta and her husband also lost everything in the blaze. They were in the process of relocating to a residence nearby when their home was destroyed by the fire. The family lost most of their belongings including their stove. The wife was unable to cook as a result of the loss.

Following the evaluation, Tzu Chi decided to support two of the households with monthly food packages until their life returns to normalcy as well as emergency cash of US $400 to each family.

The two households were appreciative of the assistance. Philips said he is very grateful for the support and indicated that he was touched and speechless that Tzu Chi extended such love and care to him during his time of need.

Tzu Chi Commissioner Sandra Cheung said the foundation is humbled that it was able to assist the households.

