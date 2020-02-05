Tzu Chi donates 260 packages during Chinese Lunar Year End Blessing event. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation started off the Chinese New Year on a positive note donating 260 packages to recipients at its Chinese Lunar Year-End Blessing Ceremony held at the Philipsburg Cultural and Community Center in January.

The 55 volunteers who participated in the event assisted in distributing the packages, each of which contained a box of multi-grain raisin almond cereal, a pack of Club Social biscuits, Nido milk powder, a bottle of jam, Chinese plum and mints.

The 175 attendees to the event were treated to a packed program. The event

