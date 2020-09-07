Tzu Chi extends emergency food package distribution. | SMN News

~Persons in need can visit the foundation for immediate assistance~

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation has extended its emergency food package distribution by one week to make it possible for more persons in the community, who are in need of immediate assistance to obtain much-needed food items to help tide them through these tough times.

The distribution will continue until Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Persons who are in need of an emergency food package can contact the St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation located opposite Cake House Supermarket on the

