The United States Consulate General in Curacao is pleased to announce the arrival of Mr. John McNamara as the U.S. Consul General to Curacao and Chief of Mission to Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45949-u-s-mission-to-the-dutch-caribbean-u-s-consulate-general-curacao-u-s-mission-to-the-dutch-caribbean-welcomes-new-consul-general.html