Unforgettable Experience Awaits at the SXM Lagoon Festival 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Get ready to immerse yourself in a week of vibrant celebrations, delectable cuisine, and thrilling competitions at the highly anticipated SXM Lagoon Festival 2024. From March 21st to March 24th, locals and visitors alike are invited to indulge in the ultimate Caribbean experience set against the stunning backdrop of St. Maarten's lagoon. The exciting lineup of events at the SXM Lagoon Festival 2024 is spread out over 4 days.

Thursday, March 21 kickstarts the festivities by witnessing culinary excellence at the Best of the Best Chef Competition, hosted by The Yacht Club Port de Plaisance from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Cheer on talented chefs as they showcase their skills, and don't miss the chance to support your favorites. To participate, sign up via The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance's Facebook page. The events continue well into the evening with the Kick Off Party starting at 7 pm offering music, hors d’oeuvres, and open bar.

On Friday, March 22 you are invited to delight your taste buds at the Cocktail Competition held at Palapa Marina, starting at 8:00 pm. Sip on expertly crafted cocktails and experience a symphony of flavors in every sip. Secure your spot in the competition by registering at Palapa Marina's website. The competition is closed off with the infamous Jungle Party with DJs Jayson Miro and Cal Um.

Food enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the Food Truck Festival on Saturday, March 23rd, stationed at Skyport Marina from 11:00 am onwards. Indulge in a culinary adventure featuring an array of mouthwatering dishes served up by local food trucks. Don't miss this opportunity to savor the island's diverse flavors in one location.

Then on the final day of the Festival, Sunday, March 24 get ready to set sail for a day of excitement and friendly competition at the Captains Cup Race, hosted by the Sint Maarten Yacht Club from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Whether you're a seasoned sailor or a spectator, this event promises exhilarating moments on the water. Signing up is required and can be done by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. This event serves as a fundraiser for the Junior Sailing Program of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, so great efforts to support.

The Sunday offers even more, with Carnival by the Bay & Closing Party at Yacht Club Isle del Sol. Wrap up the festivities in grand style, starting at 5:00 pm at Yacht Club Isle de Sol. Dance to the rhythm of Caribbean beats, mingle with fellow revelers and bid farewell to an unforgettable week of celebration.

Prepare to bask in the Caribbean sun, tantalize your taste buds with exquisite flavors, and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of St. Maarten at the SXM Lagoon Festival 2024 from March 21 – 24. Join us for an experience that will leave you with cherished memories for years to come!

For more information and updates, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or follow us on social media.

