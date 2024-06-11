Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) Denounces Misinformation by MP Omar Ottley. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) has taken note of the recent remarks and media statements made by MP Omar Ottley, proclaimed leader of the UPP. We are deeply concerned by his continuous efforts to misinform and mislead the people of St. Maarten for political gain.

