Unions Meet with the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, representatives from all the unions representing the public and private sectors convened with the Council of Ministers (COM) upon invitation. The meeting, initiated by the COM, centered on crucial topics, including Vacation Allowance, Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA), Justice Matters, payment to subsidized schools, Social and Health Insurance (SZV), Med Works, and National Health Insurance (NHI).

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45294-unions-meet-with-the-prime-minister-and-the-council-of-ministers.html