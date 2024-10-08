United Nations Resident Coordinator Conducts First Official Visit to Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The United Nations (UN) is forging a stronger partnership with Sint Maarten following a successful visit by the UN Resident Coordinator for Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and Trinidad and Tobago, Joanna Kazana. Over two productive days, from September 30 to October 1, 2024, Kazana engaged with key stakeholders, including the Prime Minister, the Council of Ministers, Secretary Generals, UN agencies, and civil society, to explore how the UN can enhance its support for Sint Maarten’s development.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46181-united-nations-resident-coordinator-conducts-first-official-visit-to-sint-maarten.html