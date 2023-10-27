United People’s Party Board denounces deceptive rhetoric for personal gain. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Board of the United People's (UP) Party strongly condemns the malicious rhetoric and disingenuous statements peddled by individuals willing to deceive the people of Sint Maarten for their gain. It is crucial to address these actions that serve as a distraction from the real issues facing our nation.

The Board has taken note of the various levels of slander, gossip, and dishonesty perpetuated by individuals, some of whom have thankfully severed ties with the United People's Party. The UP Party is a party of inclusion and firmly believes in giving life to truth. We must guide our new and seasoned candidates in their political decision-making. Still, we also respect their ability to make the final decisions, which is a vital aspect of our democratic belief.

As one of the most significant political parties contesting the upcoming election and a party likely to secure the majority of seats in Parliament, we have had to carefully weigh the offers from opportunists and individuals with a genuine desire to work hard to improve the lives of the people of Sint Maarten. Our history shows that we have had former candidates who have served in one of our Cabinets, and we believe in providing opportunities for those who genuinely wish to serve.

During this election cycle, we have witnessed attacks on various individuals, including those holding public office. It is essential to underline that, despite our policy differences, their offices represent the people of Sint Maarten and should always be respected. The United People's Party supports any individual or group that engages in issues that impact the people of Sint Maarten and provides a platform for the voices of the people to be heard. This principle is at the core of the UP Party's foundation.

We cannot, however, condone the blatant attacks on individuals and their families supported by some of our candidates. Unfortunately, some individuals, given the opportunity to serve, have let the allure of power and the offer of thirty pieces of silver cloud their judgment. They have used their positions for personal gain and need to remember their promises to serve the people of Sint Maarten.

The Party takes these matters seriously. Other concerns include allegations that one candidate was caught on camera forging the signature of a Chinese national who had been requesting a vending license. When it was alleged that he was feeding information to a particular individual in the community who was slandering government officials and citizens, we confronted him. When the truth surfaced, and we learnt he had signed a contract with a promise to have the individual as an advisor within a cabinet, we helped him get out of the contract. Only after an attempt to collect money from this individual who wanted to endorse him, when he learnt there was no money, did the candidate try to reverse his position. We said to change your position, you have to make a public statement via radio, and he was unwilling to come clean with the truth and decided to go elsewhere.

