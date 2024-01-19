United People’s Party Expresses Profound Gratitude to the Resilient People of St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In the wake of the recently held Parliamentary Election on January 11, 2024, the United People's Party (UP) says it is grateful for the overwhelming support received from the electorate. In a press release issued Friday, January 19, the UP Party Board stated, "The Board of the United People's Party extends its deepest and most heartfelt thanks to the people of St. Maarten for their unwavering support and resilience."

"Thanks to your support and confidence, we emerged as the second-largest political Party in this year's Parliamentary Election. Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles leading up to the January 11, 2024, Parliamentary election, we weathered the storms, securing three seats in Parliament. We are grateful to every citizen who supported the UP Party and those who exercised their democratic right to vote for any of the Political organizations."

The focus for the UP Party moving forward is on making itself part of the process of governing St. Maarten, continuing the fight for socio-economic stability and improving the lives of every individual in St. Maarten.

The UPP Board also confirmed that Member of Parliament Rolando Brison has stepped down as Leader of the United Peoples Party. Minister of Health, Social Development, and Labor, the Honorable Omar Ottley, affectionately called "minister of everything," who was deputy leader, has been appointed Leader of the United People's Party by the Board.

The UPP Board stated, "The United People's Party will continue to work with those who genuinely wish to create a St. Maarten where opportunities for growth and prosperity are accessible to everyone, regardless of background or circumstance. We will work with the other 12 representatives and their organizations as we continue to fight for our people."

