United Sense of Urgency REMARKS AT THE SWEARING IN CEREMONY OF THE NEW GOVERNMNET by His Excellency drs. Eugene B. Holiday Governor of Sint Maarten. | SMN News

Prime-Minister, Ministers,

On January 9, 2020, the people of Sint Maarten went to the polls and elected a new group of parliamentarians. In doing so creating the basis for the formation of a new government.

On January 16, 2020, based on the results of the elections, I named Ms. Silveria Jacobs as formateur to form a new government. This following the information received during the consultations and considering the governing accord signed by the NA and UPP representing a majority in Parliament.

The formateur, initiated the screening process for candidates on January 27, 2020, based

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34360-united-sense-of-urgency-remarks-at-the-swearing-in-ceremony-of-the-new-governmnet-by-his-excellency-drs-eugene-b-holiday-governor-of-sint-maarten.html