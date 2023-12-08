University of St. Martin to Offer Academic Foundation Year. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Pending financial commitment from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) the University of St. Martin (USM) is scheduled to join the universities of Aruba and Curaçao in offering an academic foundation year for high school graduates wanting to successfully pursue an academic career at USM or abroad, as per August 2024.

